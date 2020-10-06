TURKEY TROT

ENCINITAS 101 VIRTUAL TURKEY TROT & Food Drive

"Start your Thanksgiving fun at the inaugural ENCINITAS 101 VIRTUAL TURKEY TROT & Food Drive, benefiting the North County Veterans Association, VANC, "Food Distribution Program."

This year's goal is to provide 500 Turkey Basket Dinners to the families of the deployed Marines and Sailors stationed on Camp Pendleton.

So far this year, the Veterans Association of North County has served over 9,000 Active Duty (84% Active Duty) Veterans and their Families with food from their monthly "Food Distribution Program" and you have an opportunity to "Make A Difference" in their lives by signing up for this year's Encinitas 101 Virtual Turkey Trot". Click here to register: https://excelarace.com/http:encinitasturkeytrot.org.html

