Ebenezer Scrooge's BIG San Diego Christmas Show at The Old Globe

Ebenezer Scrooge’s BIG San Diego Christmas Show returns to the Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, part of the Globe’s Conrad Prebys Theatre Center, for a six-week limited engagement from November 18 to December 24.

Based on A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens, this Scrooge parody is set in San Diego and written by Gordon Greenberg (Globe’s The Heart of Rock & Roll, the upcoming Globe-commissioned world premiere Crime and Punishment, A Comedy) and Steve Rosen (The Other Josh Cohen, the upcoming Globe-commissioned world

premiere Crime and Punishment, A Comedy) and directed by Greenberg. All the traditional elements of Dickens’s A Christmas Carol are intact—including the iconic ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future—in this reimagined holiday story with a very comic twist. Audiences of all ages will cheer as Ebenezer Scrooge rediscovers the true Christmas spirit in this riotous Dickens mash-up filled with music and laughter—and set in “wintery” San Diego.

Tickets are available at: www.TheOldGlobe.org

Photo Credit: Christopher M. Ramirez, Elizabeth Nestlerode, Bill Buell, Dan Rosales, and Jacque Wilke in Ebenezer Scrooge's BIG San Diego Christmas Show, 2022. Photo by Jim Cox.