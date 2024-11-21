Drop off toys Friday, December 6 at NBC 7 & Telemundo 20's ‘Toys for Tots' drive-thru event

Help NBC 7 & Telemundo 20 make a difference for a child in need this holiday season as we team up with the US Marine Corps for our annual 'Toys for Tots' Drive-Thru Toy Drop Off event this Friday, December 6, from 9am to 5pm at the Walmart on Murphy Canyon Road.

Simply bring a new unwrapped toy, drive up, drop it off and make a difference in a child’s life this holiday season. Make sure you spin our prize wheel and say hi to our team!

Date: Friday, December 6

Friday, December 6 Drive-Thru Location: Walmart Parking Lot - 3382 Murphy Canyon Rd, San Diego, CA 92123

Walmart Parking Lot - 3382 Murphy Canyon Rd, San Diego, CA 92123 Times: 9 am to 5 pm

9 am to 5 pm This will be a drive-thru event where you can drive up and drop off toys.

Consider donating a toy or item for a pre-teen or teenager as they are groups in need of donated items. Some ideas for this age group range from hand-held electronics to board games, bath gift sets, backpacks, sporting equipment or hair dryers/straighteners.

If you can’t make it to the event on Dec 6, you can drop off toys at all participating 'The UPS Store' locations through Dec. 10. To find your nearest 'The UPS Store' toy drop-off location, see the map below.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Thank you for supporting Toys for Tots!