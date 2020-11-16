December Nights Will Give San Diego a ‘Taste' of the Holidays

Season's Greetings

For more than 40 years, the San Diego community has welcomed in the holiday season by celebrating the annual December Nights at Balboa Park. Due to the current pandemic conditions, we are saddened that our beloved gift to the region cannot occur as we know it. Instead, the City of San Diego is offering a "Taste of December Nights."

The program will have some of your favorite food vendors and food trucks from past December Nights in a drive-thru setting in the Inspiration Point parking lot near Balboa Park.

The three-day event will be Friday, Dec. 4 through Sunday, Dec. 6 with over 20 food truck/food vendors offering their most popular menu items. Please check back soon for more information on menus.

All safety protocols by the county will be strictly enforced. Customers must remain in their cars. Bikes, scooters or walk-ups will not be allowed. And of course, everyone must wear a mask.

We hope you’ll join us; come hungry!