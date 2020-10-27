Supervisor Nathan Fletcher and Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, in partnership with community leaders, will honor the nearly 900 San Diegans who passed away due to COVID-19 and recognize the more than 223,000 lives lost across the United States, during a Dia De Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) on November 1, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. at the County Administration Center, 1600 Pacific Highway, San Diego California, 92101.

San Diegans who lost a family member or friend to COVID-19 are invited to submit the name of their loved-one(s) along with a picture to SupervisorNathanFletcher.com/CovidAltar so it can be included on the COVID-19 Altar de Muertos that will be erected near the east entrance of the County Administration Center and remain up through Monday, November 2. The deadline to submit the name and picture of a loved-one is Thursday, October 29 at 3 p.m.

Dia De Los Muertos is a Meso-American tradition observed annually on November 1 and 2 to honor those who have passed away. The Altar de Muertos is traditionally decorated with bright yellow marigold flowers, photos of those who passed away and other items of remembrance.

The ceremony on Sunday, November 1 at 5:30 p.m. to dedicate the COVID-19 Altar de Muertos will be live streamed. Viewing locations will be on Supervisor Fletcher’s Facebook and Twitter.

“The COVID-19 Altar de Muertos is our way of remembering those we have lost to this horrible virus,” said Supervisor Fletcher, Co-Chair of the County’s COVID-19 Subcommittee. “It provides an opportunity to reflect on the effect COVID-19 has had on all communities, but we should be paying special attention to the disproportionate impact it has made on Black, Brown and other communities of color. Every death because of COVID counts. Every life lost to COVID matters. It is now time to rededicate ourselves to protecting one another by taking the actions needed to slow the spread.”

“As our Latino community deals with such significant and disproportionate losses during this pandemic, it’s so important that we celebrate the lives of those who we have lost,” Assemblywoman Gonzalez said. “The COVID-19 Altar de Muertos will allow us to safely honor our loved ones who have passed away due to COVID-19, while reminding everyone of the cost that our community specifically has paid during this pandemic.”

To create the COVID-19 Altar de Muertos a group of residents from San Diego’s City Heights neighborhood partnered with Supervisor Fletcher and Assemblywoman Gonzalez to help set-up the Altar de Muertos at the County Administration Center. Other partners and supporters of this ceremony include Consulado General de Mexico en San Diego, San Diego Latino Health Coalition.