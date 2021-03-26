Count Me In

Be part of our Count Me In community and share your story for why COVID-19 vaccines are important to you.

The COVID-19 Vaccine Education and Equity Project, a group of more than 150 leading organizations representing patient, provider, employer and public health organizations launched “Count Me In,” a campaign to provide individuals and organizations with information to build confidence in authorized COVID-19 vaccines, and to motivate and inspire people to collectively fight the pandemic.

“Count Me In” encourages adults to share their stories about why they were vaccinated or why they are encouraged to be vaccinated against COVID-19, once vaccines are available to them. Click here to share your story and photograph to be featured on the campaign’s online photo wall.

