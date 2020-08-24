Coastal Cleanup Day 2020

The 36th Annual Coastal Cleanup Day is going virtual in San Diego County. Register to join the county’s Official Coastal Cleanup Day coordinators, I Love A Clean San Diego, and be a part of the global cleanup effort by removing polluting litter and debris from your community throughout the day. Volunteers of all ages are invited to grab buckets and work gloves (or whatever you can round up and repurpose from around the house – we have ideas for you) and walk your block or hit a nearby Litter Hotspot with your household to stay close to home and protect the health of our community and our environment. Whether you’re coastal or inland, it all makes a huge impact on the health of our waterways and oceans – cleaning the coast starts at your front door.

For more info head to http://cleanupday.org/