Celebrate Women's History Month

Each year beginning on March 1st, an entire month of events are planned nationwide honoring and celbrating Women's History Month. Many in person events have been canceled due to the pandemic. Please share how you honor and celebrate Womens History Month.

Here are ways you can celebrate virtually.

Women's Museum of California - The Women's Hall of Fame is an annual induction ceremony the recognizes five women from San Diego whose actions and accomplishments have visibly made a difference for women in the community. The annual induction ceremony is also a forum for coalition building between the four co-hosts and dozens of women's organizations representing San Diego's diverse population.

The San Diego Air & Space Museum proudly celebrates Women’s History Month throughout March. We’ll be posting a series of articles and biographies on our social media outlets talking about the important role women have played throughout the history of aviation and space exploration. Most notably, we’ll focus on women from the San Diego Air & Space Museum’s International Air & Space Hall of Fame, as well as women from the American Women of Flight exhibit at our Museum. Household names like Amelia Earhart and Dr. Sally Ride inspire people to learn more about other famous female aviators and astronauts. Significant women of flight and the events of their day are explored at the Museum’s American Women of Flight exhibit, from the earliest to the latest, covering more than 100 years of colorful history. Additionally, the nearly 90-year old organization of women pilots known as the 99s gets special treatment—not just for its who’s-who list of members, but also for the enormous good they have done promoting women of flight throughout the life of the association.

Disney on Broadway - In celebration of International Women's Day, Disney on Broadway has announced the 4th annual "Women's Day on Broadway" will be held virtually on Friday, March 12th, 2021, beginning at 1 pm EST.

Foundation For Women Warriors Hosts Women’s History Month - Military women’s history have been an integral part of women’s history, especially in San Diego with our strong military presence! For Women’s History Month, San Diego-based nonprofit, Foundation for Women Warriors, is hosting “Herstory: Leadership, Career Change & Continued Service” on March 10th, 2021 at 5:30PM.

A series of events celebrating Women's History Month - The Library of Congress, National Archives and Records Administration, National Endowment for the Humanities, National Gallery of Art, National Park Service, Smithsonian Institution and United States Holocaust Memorial Museum join in commemorating and encouraging the study, observance and celebration of the vital role of women in American history throughout March.

The 7th Annual OLP Women’s Symposium theme of “Watch Her Rise: Lessons in Perseverance and Reinvention” takes an in-depth look at the roles and responsibilities, as well as life stages, of today’s woman. Open to the public, from high school students to seasoned business professionals, the 2021 Women’s Symposium features a series of workshops, lectures, and highly curated panels with prominent leaders in their industries. The half-day, nonprofit event will leave attendees with tangible advice, lessons learned, and inspiration for what’s next in their lives. Proceeds benefit the education of the next generation of female leaders, including through high school scholarships and classroom tools.