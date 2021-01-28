Celebrate Black History Month

Each year beginning on February 1, an entire month of events are planned nationwide honoring the history and contributions of African Americans. Many events have been canceled due to the pandemic. Here are a few ways you can celebrate.

UC San Diego's Free Virtual 19th Annual Black History Month Celebration - Friday February 26th. 4-6pm. Register Here

Celebrate San Diego: Black History & Heritage is a new project of the San Diego History Center. More than an exhibition with a limited life span, this initiative is multi-layered and has life in the physical, the digital, as well as the SDHC permanent collection to be shared and studied for generations to come. Check back here and through our social media channels to experience (and contribute) to this shared journey.

Poway OnStage’s Virtual Field Trip celebrating Black History Month, Jazzy Ash will introduce students to the musical stylings of zydeco, jazz, blues and swing in her energetic and engaging concert. She draws out the roots of West African song traditions, rhythms and games. Extension activities include interactive Instrument Match game, a storybook reading and a visual art lesson. Free to San Diego County residents and schools. To register, visit online.

Black History Month: February Events at USD. Black History Month events that delve into issues and celebrate and recognize greatness, excellence and legacies that live within the Black community — on- and off-campus. Note that certain events offered by the Black Student Resource Commons can be found on their website under the event calendar and/or on Instagram (@usdbsrc). For more information click here.