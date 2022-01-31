Each year beginning on February 1st, an entire month of events are planned nationwide honoring the history and contributions of African Americans. Many in person events have been canceled due to the pandemic.

Here are ways you can celebrate.



SD Public Library Black History Month Contest 2022: Showcase your talents and creativity by submitting an essay, poem, visual artwork, song, rap, or other creative work that represents a Black historical figure or an event in Black American history that has influenced your personal life or shaped the world. FREE gift for all entrants!

Submissions: FOR DIGITAL WORK: Submit entry to the Valencia Park/Malcolm X Library via email at mxstaff@sandiego.gov or their Facebook page (please tag your entry with @malcolmxlibrary) with the following information included: TITLE OF WORK - MEDIUM - STUDENT NAME - PARENT NAME PHONE NUMBER - EMAIL ADDRESS - GRADE LEVEL

For Physical Work: Attach the completed entry form to your work. and Submit physical work to Valencia Park/ Malcolm X Library by February 28, 2022 to be considered. 5148 Market St. San Diego, CA 92114

AARP CA Black History Month Storytelling Event, San Diego, CA, 02/23/22: Join us for a special storytelling workshop with the Black Storytellers of San Diego as they share their stories and song. For More info CLICK HERE.

San Diego History Center's new Black heritage exhibit: Celebrate San Diego: Black History & Heritage is a new project of the San Diego History Center. More than an exhibition with a limited life span, this initiative is multi-layered and has life in the physical, the digital, as well as the SDHC permanent collection to be shared and studied for generations to come. Check back here on our website and through our social media channels – starting February 2021 – to experience (and contribute) to this shared journey. For more information CLICK HERE.

CA State Parks Celebrate Black History Month: Black history is American history, and while Black history is being made every day of every month, each February our nation offers special commemoration of Black History Month to highlight the African American experience. For info CLICK HERE.

City of San Diego Celebrates Black History: For information on all events CLICK HERE.

For more stories and celebrations on CELEBRATING BLACK HISTORY CLICK HERE.