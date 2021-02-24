Black SD Magazine is excited to announce the launch of its first annual “Catalyst Black Academy” scholarship in association with UC San Diego Extension. This scholarship will afford one African American entrepreneur, creative, or small business owner the opportunity to take four classes at the premier research university in San Diego.



One of the biggest barriers to success for entrepreneurs in their early development is the lack of access to resources and a proper education. This scholarship will serve as a vehicle to assist in eliminating these barriers.



The following course options will available:

Business Decision Making

Social Media Marketing

Grant Writing for Nonprofits

Brand Strategy and Positioning

Business Law



The above are just examples as the students will have many more to choose from in areas of business, marketing, accounting, and nonprofit work. The Catalyst Black Academy is Black SD Magazine’s 501c3 Nonprofit that was formed to assist with the continuation of fostering and cultivating the entrepreneurial spirit within the African American community in San Diego. Three African American participants take part in a threemonth unique and individualized program to help them understand how to be better entrepreneurs and future full-time business owners. The Academy grew out of the first initiative from Black SD Magazine in the summer of 2020 and has received a Proclamation from the San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher.



Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth COVID-19 coverage.

In order to apply, applicants must visit blacksdmagazine.com for a link to the application or email michael@blacksdmagazine.com. The deadline for the Catalyst Black Academy Scholarship is March 15. Black SD Magazine and Catalyst Black Academy will review applications and interview potential candidate. The scholarship will be awarded the week of March 22, 2021.



About UC San Diego Extension The University of California San Diego Extension harnesses the power of education to transform lives. Our unique educational formats support continuing education and lifelong learning to meet the evolving needs of our students, businesses and the larger community.

For more information, visit https://extension.ucsd.edu/.