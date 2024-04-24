Casa Familiar's 2024 Abrazo 5K Walk + 10K Run: Healthier Communities – June 29

A key factor to enhancing quality of life means that our communities have access to the care, programs and resources they need to be well. This year’s Abrazo 5K & 10K fundraiser promotes healthier communities. The Abrazo 5K Walk + 10K Run is a course that will take participants along the San Ysidro-Tijuana border on Saturday, June 29th from 7:30am to 11:00am. Check-in starts at 6:30am and the program will begin promptly at 7:00am.

Casa Familiar (Casa) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with the mission of enhancing quality of life for people living in underserved and underrepresented communities. Proceeds from the Abrazo 5K Walk + 10K Run will support their Promotoras, Senior and Youth services.

The use of public transportation for the event is encouraged. It is about a 15-minute walk from the San Ysidro Station (on the trolley Blue Line) to the Abrazo 5K Walk + 10K Run start/end location at: Starting Line – Las Americas Premium Outlets near Tommy Hilfiger.



4061 Camino De La Plaza

San Ysidro, CA 92173

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

For additional information and to register, click here!