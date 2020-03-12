Canceled or Postponed San Diego Community Events

The 27th San Diego Latino Film Festival scheduled for Mar 12 - Mar 22, 2020 has been postponed, according to Ethan van Thillo, Founder/Executive Director for Media Arts Center San Diego.

San Diego Seals lacrosse season temporarily suspended over coronavirus outbreak.

Circle of Art Festival in Borrego Springs has been canceled.

San Diego Leprechaun Run has been cancelled for this Saturday in Pacific Beach. Participants will be mailed their running memorabilia.

Imperial Beach Artisan Market which is held each Saturday will be closed for the remainder of March.

The 12th Annual Campagnolo GranFondo San Diego has been postponed until a to-be-determined date.

WonderCon 2020 Postponed Indefinitely Due to Coronavirus; No Decision Yet on San Diego Comic-Con.

San Diego Humane Society is temporarily canceling weekly vaccine clinics. Locations are still open.

Disneyland will close through end of March due to coronavirus.

City of San Marcos has postponed several events until further notice.

City of Poway has canceled or postponed non-essential meetings and gatherings through the end of March.

Picnic in the Park, scheduled for March 29 at Pepper Park in National City, has been postponed until a later date, the Port of San Diego announced.

San Diego Leprechaun Run, set for March 14 in Pacific Beach, has been changed to a virtual run format only.

San Diego Awesome 80's Run, scheduled for March 29 in Embarcadero Park South, has been changed to a virtual run format only.

We will be updating this page daily.