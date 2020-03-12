Canceled or Postponed San Diego Community Events

- The 27th San Diego Latino Film Festival scheduled for Mar 12 - Mar 22, 2020 has been postponed, according to Ethan van Thillo, Founder/Executive Director for Media Arts Center San Diego.
- San Diego Seals lacrosse season temporarily suspended over coronavirus outbreak.
- Circle of Art Festival in Borrego Springs has been canceled.
- San Diego Leprechaun Run has been cancelled for this Saturday in Pacific Beach. Participants will be mailed their running memorabilia.
- Imperial Beach Artisan Market which is held each Saturday will be closed for the remainder of March.
- The 12th Annual Campagnolo GranFondo San Diego has been postponed until a to-be-determined date.
- WonderCon 2020 Postponed Indefinitely Due to Coronavirus; No Decision Yet on San Diego Comic-Con.
- San Diego Humane Society is temporarily canceling weekly vaccine clinics. Locations are still open.
- Disneyland will close through end of March due to coronavirus.
- City of San Marcos has postponed several events until further notice.
- City of Poway has canceled or postponed non-essential meetings and gatherings through the end of March.
- Picnic in the Park, scheduled for March 29 at Pepper Park in National City, has been postponed until a later date, the Port of San Diego announced.
- San Diego Leprechaun Run, set for March 14 in Pacific Beach, has been changed to a virtual run format only.
- San Diego Awesome 80's Run, scheduled for March 29 in Embarcadero Park South, has been changed to a virtual run format only.
We will be updating this page daily.