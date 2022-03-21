car show

CAJON CLASSIC CRUISE CAR SHOWS

The famous Cajon Classic Cruise Car Shows are back again! One of El Cajon’s premier events is back again this year for another stay in the center of Downtown El Cajon at Magnolia and Main St.

Thousands of people from all over Southern California visit this display of classic cars from all over. Join us Wednesday evenings to view the best of classic cars. There are great restaurants along the street, so why not take an evening to join in the fun?

Cajon Classic Cruise Openig Day 2022

