Broadway's Tony Award-Winning hit – KIMBERLY AKIMBO – makes its West Coast debut October 8-13, at the San Diego Civic Theatre

Broadway San Diego is excited to announce the West Coast debut of KIMBERLY AKIMBO, winner of five 2023 Tony Awards including Best Musical. The show will run at the San Diego Civic Theatre from October 8 – 13, 2024, marking the start of Broadway San Diego’s 47th season.

A new musical about growing up and growing old (in no particular order), KIMBERLY AKIMBO features Tony Award-winning book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire (Shrek), a Tony Award-winning score by Jeanine Tesori (Fun Home), choreography by Danny Mefford (Dear Evan Hansen) and direction by Tony-nominated director Jessica Stone.

Kimberly is about to turn 16 and recently moved with her family to a new town in suburban New Jersey. In this “howlingly funny heartbreaker of a show” (The New Yorker), Kim is forced to navigate family dysfunction, a rare genetic condition, her first crush … and possible felony charges. Ever the optimist, she is determined to find happiness against all odds and embark on a great adventure.

Tickets will be available at the Civic Theatre’s Box Office, Ticketmaster, and online at BroadwaySD.com. To purchase tickets, click here!

