Broadway and London's Smash Hit Musical – Mrs. Doubtfire – will be in town, June 4 – 9

Everyone’s favorite Scottish nanny is headed to San Diego! Rob McClure will reprise his Tony-nominated Broadway performance on tour alongside co-star (and real wife!) Maggie Lakis in this internationally acclaimed hit musical critics call “wonderful, heart-warming, and laugh-out-loud funny” (Manchester Evening News) and “a feel-good, family-friendly comedy that delivers” (The Hollywood Reporter). Based on the beloved film and directed by four-time Tony Award® winner Jerry Zaks, MRS. DOUBTFIRE tells the hysterical and heartfelt story of an out-of-work actor who will do anything for his kids. It’s “the lovable, big-hearted musical comedy we need right now,” raves the Chicago Tribune – one that proves we’re better together.

Tickets will be available at the Civic Theatre’s Box Office, Ticketmaster, and online at BroadwaySD.com. To purchase tickets, click here!

