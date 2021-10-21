Join Goodwill and the American Red Cross as they team up tomorrow and Saturday for their community blood drive. There’s an Emergency Blood and Platelet Shortage in our county and your blood donation is essential to maintaining our community’s health.

October 22nd - Goodwill located at 315 West Washington Ave, Escondido CA 92025 From 10am - 4:30pm

October 23rd - Goodwill located at 420 North 2nd Street, El Cajon CA 92021 From 10am - 4:30pm

To schedule an appointment or for more information go to RedCrossBlood.org Use Sponsor code: GoodwillNBC