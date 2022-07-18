Bike the Bay is back in person on Sunday, August 28, 2022! Ride from the comfort of your own saddle, at your own pace, on your own time. Proceeds from the Bike the Bay ride will benefit the San Diego County Bicycle Coalition (SDCBC), a non-profit organization dedicated to making bicycling better in San Diego.

Proceeds from the event benefit the San Diego County Bicycle Coalition! A non-profit organization dedicated to improving the safety, connectivity and quality of life for all who ride in San Diego.

For more information CLICK HERE