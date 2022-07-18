Bike the Bay

Bike The Bay

Sunday, August 28, 2022

Bike the Bay is back in person on Sunday, August 28, 2022! Ride from the comfort of your own saddle, at your own pace, on your own time. Proceeds from the Bike the Bay ride will benefit the San Diego County Bicycle Coalition (SDCBC), a non-profit organization dedicated to making bicycling better in San Diego.

Proceeds from the event benefit the San Diego County Bicycle Coalition! A non-profit organization dedicated to improving the safety, connectivity and quality of life for all who ride in San Diego.

For more information CLICK HERE

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

Bike the Bay
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us