BARONS MARKET FALL FOOD DRIVE

The San Diego Food Bank and our North County Food Bank chapter are teaming up with Barons Market for our Fall Food Drive to raise vital funds and food for our critical hunger-relief programs.

Throughout the month of September, shoppers at all San Diego County Barons Market locations can donate to the Food Bank at checkout. For every $1 donated, 5 meals can be provided to local families in need.

Visit one of these six Barons Market locations to donate!

Alpine 1347 Tavern Road, Alpine, CA 91901 North Park 3231 University Avenue, San Diego, CA 92104 Point Loma 4001 W. Point Loma Blvd., San Diego, CA 92110 Poway 12420 Krikham Ct., Poway, CA 92064 Rancho Bernardo 11828 Rancho Bernardo Road, San Diego, CA 92128 Otay Ranch 2015 Birch Road, Chula Vista, CA 91915 (Otay Ranch Town Center)

For more information and to donate CLICK HERE.

A special thank you to Barons Market and our media partners: 91X, Magic 92.5, Z90.3, 100.7 BIG FM. Thanks to our supports for helping the Food Bank fight hunger and feed hope!