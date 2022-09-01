food drive

Barons Market Fall Food Drive

The San Diego Food Bank and its North County Food Bank chapter are teaming up with Barons Market for our Fall Food Drive to raise vital funds and food for our critical hunger-relief programs.

Throughout the month of September, shoppers at all San Diego County Barons Market locations can donate to the Food Bank at checkout. For every $2 donated, four meals can be provided to local families in need.

Visit one of these six Barons Market locations to donate:

Alpine 1347 Tavern Road, Alpine, CA 91901
North Park3231 University Avenue, San Diego, CA 92104
Point Loma4001 W. Point Loma Blvd., San Diego, CA 92110
Poway12420 Krikham Ct., Poway, CA 92064
Rancho Bernardo11828 Rancho Bernardo Road, San Diego, CA 92128
Otay Ranch2015 Birch Road, Chula Vista, CA 91915 (Otay Ranch Town Center)
For more information and to donate CLICK HERE.

A special thank you to Barons Market, Baker Electric Home Energy and our media partners: 91XMagic 92.5Z90.3100.7 BIG FM. Thanks to our supporters for helping the Food Bank fight hunger and feed hope!

