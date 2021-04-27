Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month is a month to celebrate and pay tribute to the contributions and the generations of Asian and Pacific Islanders that have shaped American history, society and culture.

Looking for some events to attend?

AAPI FRONTLINE - From doctors to delivery workers, AAPIs make up the backbone of many critical industries amid the coronavirus pandemic. This Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, we honor the workers leading medical research, helping low-income and limited English proficiency groups, combating racism and more.

APAC Virtual Town Hall for Asian Pacific American Heritage Month - APAC presents a virtual Town Hall for Asian Pacific American Heritage Month on Thursday, May 6, 2021, from 6pm-7pm (PDT). This will be a “Coming Together for Hope and Remembrance.”

UC San Diego honering Asian & Pacific Islander Month - UC San Diego celebrates the 15th anniversary honoring the Asian and Pacific Islander American Heritage month-long celebration. This year's theme "Empowering Community Through Reflection and Recognition" highlights a series of events and opportunities for the campus and the community.

The API Initiative - consists of a group of diverse, ethnic individuals passionate about the culture and well-being of minority communities. API continues to build relationships thru collaboration and offer unique services that delivers specialized insights across multiple cultures.

The Asian Pacific American Coalition (APAC) is a community-based, non-partisan, non-profit 501(c)(3) corporation whose mission is to cultivate civic engagement to forward the voices of San Diego’s Asian Pacific American community.

Asian American Expo 2021 Virtual Promo | Asian Pacific American Heritage Month - After overwhelming support and positive feedback following the first Asian American Expo Virtual Expo in January 2021, Asian American Expo will be hosting 2 more Virtual Events before the end of the year, with each event specifically themed around promoting and celebrating an ethnic Asian event. May 1st – 31st (Asian Pacific Heritage Month)

PIFA San Diego - The primary purposes and objectives of the Pacific Islander Festival Association shall be to promote charitable and educational projects for the benefit of everyone, but with emphasis on the Indigenous People of Melanesia, Micronesia and Polynesia. To provide educational and cultural resources to everyone, but with emphasis on the Indigenous People of Melanesia, Micronesia and Polynesia. To actively participate in the promotion and perpetuation of the traditional cultures, ancient historical data, languages, attitudes and values of the Indigenous People of Melanesia, Micronesia and Polynesia.