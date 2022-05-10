soccer

ALBION San Diego v. LA Force

MAY 15, 2022 at 6:00 p.m.

ALBION San Diego is a professional soccer club based in San Diego, CA currently competing in the National Independent Soccer Association (NISA), a USSF professionally sanctioned league ranking at the 3rd division of the US Soccer pro pyramid.  In providing a professional pathway to over 10,000 ALBION youth, spread out across 15+ Affiliate clubs around the United States, ALBION San Diego intends to move up the professional ladder and provide pathways for top players looking to develop and be transferred to higher levels of professional soccer, both domestically and internationally.  

ALBION San Diego will return home on Sunday, May 15, to host rivals LA Force. The match kicks off at 6:00 p.m. sharp, and promises to be another great battle. Get your tickets ASAP so you don’t miss a minute of the action.

in the NISA 2022 Season

Sunday May 15, at 6:00 p.m., at Canyon Crest Stadium

