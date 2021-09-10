Adoption Event

Adoption Event !!

Join NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 to find your perfect pet at the Clear The Shelters Adoption event.

Event Info –

  • Date – Saturday September 18th
  • Time – 9am to 3pm
  • Location – SD Humane Society located at 5500 Gaines St, San Diego, CA 92110

Over 100,000 pets were adopted during last year’s event, but millions more remain homeless. Every year, 6.5 million animals end up in shelters nationwide — and only 3.2 million are adopted, according to the ASPCA.

Dozens of local shelters will take part this year in Clear the Shelters. 

Participating CTS Shelters:

