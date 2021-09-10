Join NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 to find your perfect pet at the Clear The Shelters Adoption event.

Event Info –

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Date – Saturday September 18 th

Time – 9am to 3pm

Location – SD Humane Society located at 5500 Gaines St, San Diego, CA 92110

Over 100,000 pets were adopted during last year’s event, but millions more remain homeless. Every year, 6.5 million animals end up in shelters nationwide — and only 3.2 million are adopted, according to the ASPCA.

Dozens of local shelters will take part this year in Clear the Shelters.

Participating CTS Shelters: