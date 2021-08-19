Adopt These Animals and #ClearTheShelters, San Diego!

Clear The Shelters 2021

These are the animals looking for a forever home in San Diego County. Are you ready to add a new four-legged member to your family?

New to adoption? Click here to learn more about things like costs and best techniques of being a loving owner.

Each year, NBC and Telemundo team up with local pet shelters for a campaign called Clear the Shelters. Our goal is to find loving San Diego homes for animals in need.

From August 23rd through September 19th, we will do just that! Click here for continuing coverage on our furry friends.

Participating Shelters:

