Come join the fun at this Free Family Festival. Enjoy live Entertainment, Mariachi, Folklorico , Food, Adult Beverages and Tacos. More information to follow on band line up.

Event Info:

Date: Sunday May 8th

Time: 11am - 6pm

Location: Chula Vista Marina View Park

