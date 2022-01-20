The 40th Annual San Diego Chinese New Year Fair is coming on Saturday, February 12 and Sunday, February 13!Celebrate the Year of the Tiger with 15,000 of your closest friends on the corner of 3rd Avenue and J Street in downtown San Diego!

We will have traditional and cultural entertainment all day long on both days, LION DANCES, kung fu, traditional instruments, classical dance troupes, and so much more, so don't miss out! Food, family-friendly entertainment, crafts for kids, a dragon dance, vendors, and so much more fun than you can expect! This event is FREE to the public!



This fun, family event is hosted and presented by the Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association - San Diego! The San Diego Chinese New Year Fair tradition was started by the descendants of the San Diego Chinese community that resided in downtown San Diego since the late 1880s. Today, we feast and play in the same historic neighborhood with diverse food, cultural performances, and craft vendors!

Thanks for your support! More information is available at www.sdcny.org.