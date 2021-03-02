28th San Diego Latino Film Festival

How to Watch Virtual Films

How do I purchase a pass to the virtual film festival?

If you would like to purchase a pass to the film festival, head to the virtual festival by visiting https://sdlff2021.eventive.org/passes/buy. Select the type of pass you would like and then enter your email address to create an account. You will then be prompted to enter your credit card information to complete the purchase of your pass.

How do I purchase an individual ticket to a film?

If you would like to purchase a ticket to an individual film, head to the virtual festival by visiting https://sdlff2021.eventive.org/films Here you can browse through all of the available films. Purchase your ticket by selecting UNLOCK and then enter your email address to create an account. You will then be prompted to enter your credit card information to complete the purchase of your ticket. Please note the full schedule will be released on February 25th, 2021.

How much are individual tickets?

Tickets for individual virtual screenings are $12.00

Are any discounts available?

Yes. The following discounts are available:

Senior/Student/Military – $10.00

Member rate – $9.00

How do I know my ticket order went through?

After each ticket or pass purchase, you will receive a confirmation email with details.

What if I don’t receive a confirmation email?

Log in to your Eventive account and see if this content has been added to your catalogue. If it’s there, your content will unlock at the designated hour. If not, please check your spam folder. If it’s not there, please reach out to one of our administrators at help@mediaartscenter.org.

