27th Virtual San Diego Latino Film Festival!

More than 25 years ago, the San Diego Latino Film Festival (SDLFF) was born out of a desire to take a stand against the status-quo of cinema, to challenge the reigning and ever-present stereotypes about the Latino experience in movies, and to give Latino filmmakers the power of telling and sharing their stories first-hand about what it means to be Latino. After all these years, the SDLFF is proud to remain linked to these ideals, constantly advocating for inclusive, diverse, and progressive cinematic storytelling about the Latino identity. The festival usually takes place in March, but during 2020 it will go virtual on September 17-27.