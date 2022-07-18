26th Annual Taste of Gaslamp

San Diego’s original tasting tour returns to the iconic Gaslamp Quarter for the Taste of Gaslamp on Saturday, Sept 17th, 2022, from 1:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. The Taste of Gaslamp is a scrumptious self-guided foodie tour that has become a staple for locals and tourists alike who flock to the Quarter to indulge in a culinary adventure stopping at 20+ restaurants across 16 square city blocks.

Originally founded in 1993 as an intimate dinner party highlighting local talent in the historic Yuma building, the Taste of Gaslamp has evolved a can’t-miss event for foodies to explore the culinary mecca of The Gaslamp Quarter. After registration, attendees will have access to over 20 Gaslamp eateries to explore signature small bites at their leisure through the duration of the event. After a two-year hiatus, participating restaurants will be dishing out their most delectable items yet! For guests twenty-one and older, the Taste of Gaslamp Beer Garden by Karl Strauss offers up the ideal stop along the self-guided tour to indulge in three complementary beer tastings at the Gaslamp Quarter Historical Foundation’s Davis-Horton House Park.

