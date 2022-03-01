26th ANNUAL ARMED SERVICES YMCA GOLF CLASSIC

About The Event - To register CLICK HERE!

Celebrating its 26th anniversary in 2022, the ASY Golf Classic is now one of the largest charity golf tournaments in San Diego County. This annual event takes place at Sycuan Golf Resort and is a fun way to support our military and their families.

This best ball, shotgun start, charity golf tournament features a closest to the pin contest, longest drive, mulligans, fantastic raffle items and more. All proceeds support local military families through the programs and services of the Armed Services YMCA San Diego. Become a sponsor, build a team and bring your best golf game to the incredible greens at Sycuan Golf Resort.

Date

April 15, 2022

Registration: 10:00am & 11:30 am Start

Location

Sycuan Resort

3007 Dehesa Road, El Cajon, CA 92019