22nd Annual San Diego International Film Festival ‘Celebrating the Power of Film' with Outstanding Line-Up of Premieres from Around the World

The 22nd Annual San Diego International Film Festival is ‘Celebrating the Power of Film’ with curated screenings that inform, inspire and entertain. Count on the Festival to get the conversation started with compelling Social Impact Films and Q&As including Environmental Sustainability, Fighting Government Oppression, Individuals with Disabilities and Inclusion, PTSD in the Military, Native American Issues, LGBTQAI+ Rights, Opioid Crisis and other topics affecting our world and our communities.

Film lovers will enjoy features, documentaries and shorts on the big screen. The Opening Night film premiere and party will be held at The Museum of Photographic Arts in Balboa Park on Wednesday, October 18th. The festival will then continue from October 19th through October 22nd at the AMC14 @ Westfield UTC, La Jolla, CA. The most up to date festival information is available at www.sdfilmfest.com.

According to Tonya Mantooth, CEO/Artistic Director of the San Diego International Film Festival, “This year, our slate has been curated from over 3200 film submissions from 85 countries with compelling Social Impact Films and Q&As including Fighting Political Oppression, Environmental Sustainability, LGBTQAI+ Rights, Opioid Crisis and other topics affecting our world and our communities.”



Now in its 22nd year, the San Diego International Film Festival is the region’s premier film festival and one of the leading stops on the film circuit. The Film Festival is proud to screen narrative, documentary and short films, both in and out of competition, vying for top award honors. The lineup includes 91 films total, 21 Narrative Competition films, 9 Documentary Competition films, and 61 Short films.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here!