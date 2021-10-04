ASIAN FILM FESTIVAL

22ND ANNUAL SAN DIEGO ASIAN FILM FESTIVAL!

OCTOBER 28-NOVEMBER 6, 2021

130+ FILMS, 30+ LANGUAGES, 20+ COUNTRIES, 4 VENUES, 1 FESTIVAL

SDAFF will showcase more than 130 films from over 20 countries in 30 different lan  guages. The festival is back in-theaters at the UltraStar Mission Valley with additional screenings at the San Diego Natural History Museum, Museum of Photographic Arts in Balboa Park, and Angelika Film Center in Carmel Mountain.

This curated lineup of films includes the best in both award-winning and cutting-edge cinema from around the world, including 22 premieres—15 West Coast premieres, 5 North American premieres, 1 US premiere, and 1 International premiere. Festival attendees will enjoy films, Q&A’s with filmmakers, and opportunities to meet cast and crew. In addition to films from the United States, the festival welcomes works from countries around the globe that showcase the diversity of Asian representation, including Argentina, Aotearoa (New Zealand), Colombia, India, Iran, Hong Kong, Japan, The Philippines, Taiwan, and South Korea. 

With the return to in-person programming, the festival reflects on a “post-pandemic world” and reinvigorates a sense of community that is much needed after a year of isolation, social unrest, and anti-Asian racism and xenophobia. 

Tickets ($9–$12 per screening) and passes (starting at $195) are available now online at sdaff.org. Tickets for films and Q&As will be available on our website at sdaff.org. Tickets for all presentations are available at sdaff.org.

