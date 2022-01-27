2022 Trailblaze Challenge Make-A-Wish San Diego

2022 Trailblaze Challenge

WHAT: The annual Trailblaze Challenge San Diego is more than a hike. It is more than a fundraiser. The Trailblaze Challenge is a life-changing endurance experience that challenges participants physically and emotionally, and ultimately helps Make-A-Wish San Diego grant wishes to the 350 children with critical illnesses in our region.



Whether a novice hiker or advanced outdoor enthusiast, participants will have the opportunity to explore new trails, build confidence outdoors, and create life-long friendships all while training for the 28-mile trek on the iconic Pacific Coast Trail and raising funds to support wish-granting in our community. The Trailblaze experience represents the most impactful event in Make-A-Wish San Diego’s history, raising over $1 million between 2020 & 2021.



Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

WHEN & WHERE: Hike Weekends

May 6-8 ( San Diego)

May 20-22 (Pacific Crest Trail at Big Bear Lake, CA)

June 3-5 (Pacific Crest Trail at Big Bear Lake, CA)

WHO: Presented by Wheelhouse Credit Unionand supported by Frank Subaru,each Big Bear hike weekend anticipates 100+ hikers participating, with 70 hikers participating on our local route, along with over 30 trained hike leaders and medic volunteers for each hike.

2022 Hiker Highlights:

Wish kid Ben, 19 (who wished to meet a platypus eight years ago when he was battling leukemia)

Wish Mom Deb Burt and Team Sam’s Posse (whose son, Sam, had a wish 11 years ago in San Diego)

Wish Alum Megan (had her wish 15+ years ago in New Jersey!)

3-year-event veteran Rosemary, 83, (who hiked the challenge for the first time at 80 years young )

Make-A-Wish San Diego CEO & President, Suzanne Husby hiking her 3rd year now

And many more past hikers, novice hikers, and San Diegans with connections to former wishes granted in our community coming together.

HOW: