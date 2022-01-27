Make-a-wish

2022 Trailblaze Challenge Make-A-Wish San Diego

2022 Trailblaze Challenge Event Recruiting Hikers — benefitting Make-A-Wish San Diego

2022 Trailblaze Challenge

WHAT:  The annual Trailblaze Challenge San Diego is more than a hike. It is more than a fundraiser. The Trailblaze Challenge is a life-changing endurance experience that challenges participants physically and emotionally, and ultimately helps Make-A-Wish San Diego grant wishes to the 350 children with critical illnesses in our region.

Whether a novice hiker or advanced outdoor enthusiast, participants will have the opportunity to explore new trails, build confidence outdoors, and create life-long friendships all while training for the 28-mile trek on the iconic Pacific Coast Trail and raising funds to support wish-granting in our community. The Trailblaze experience represents the most impactful event in Make-A-Wish San Diego’s history, raising over $1 million between 2020 & 2021.


Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

WHEN & WHERE:  Hike Weekends

  • May 6-8 ( San Diego)
  • May 20-22 (Pacific Crest Trail at Big Bear Lake, CA)
  • June 3-5 (Pacific Crest Trail at Big Bear Lake, CA)

WHO: Presented by Wheelhouse Credit Unionand supported by Frank Subaru,each Big Bear hike weekend anticipates 100+ hikers participating, with 70 hikers participating on our local route, along with over 30 trained hike leaders and medic volunteers for each hike.

2022 Hiker Highlights:

  • Wish kid Ben, 19 (who wished to meet a platypus eight years ago when he was battling leukemia)
  • Wish Mom Deb Burt and Team Sam’s Posse (whose son, Sam, had a wish 11 years ago in San Diego)
  • Wish Alum Megan (had her wish 15+ years ago in New Jersey!)
  • 3-year-event veteran Rosemary, 83, (who hiked the challenge for the first time at 80 years young)
  • Make-A-Wish San Diego CEO & President, Suzanne Husby hiking her 3rd year now
  • And many more past hikers, novice hikers, and San Diegans with connections to former wishes granted in our community coming together.

HOW:

  • All new hikers will need to sign up for a FREE info session to learn about the challenge commitment between now and February 16—RSVP at www.trailblazechallengesd.org.
  • Also be sure to follow them on Instagram to get to know the event hiking community, training info, and/or ask questions @trailblazechallengesd.
  • Companies interested in getting involved as a community partner with a hike team or event support can email event director Katie Wood at kwood@sandiego.wish.org to learn more.

This article tagged under:

Make-a-wish
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us