Ready to travel back to the 80s for a totally awesome and fun-filled run? I mean, who wouldn’t, right?

Grab you leg warmers, headbands and your boogie running shoes because this is going to be the most radical event ever. There will be tons of gnarly surprises along the course as well as tunes from the most righteous decade of all time!.

Run back to the future at the Awesome 80s Run!

For more information CLICK HERE!