2021 Virtual Walk for Animals – San Diego Humane Society

San Diego Humane Society has announced that its 27th annual Walk for Animals, traditionally held at Kit Carson Park in Escondido and Liberty Station in San Diego, will be combined into a single virtual event this year. Registration is free and will unlock custom Walk for Animals resources to help participants fundraise to support San Diego Humane Society's life-changing work for animals and the people who love them. Registrants are then invited to participate in a fun-filled virtual Walk Week (April 11-17) to celebrate their fundraising success and access engaging online content —including behind-the-scenes tours, social media surprises, pancake making and more.

The Virtual Walk for Animals is one of San Diego Humane Society's biggest annual fundraisers and the organization relies on the money raised during this event to care for nearly 50,000 animals each year. In addition to fundraising and engaging with online content, participants are invited to walk in their own way (with safety and social distancing in mind) — around the block, around the living room, in the backyard, on a patio or even on the treadmill.

Registration and additional information can be found at sdwalkforanimals.org.