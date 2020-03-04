The 1st Annual 5K Carnival For A Cause will take place on Saturday, March 21st at Preble Field at in San Diego's historic Liberty Station.

Each registered Carnival For A Cause walker/runner will receive a medal and access to the vendor village. Be sure to check out the FREE carnival games and live music after the event!

Funds raised at this race will support the Junior League of San Diego's Mission Based Programs, including: San Diego's Transition Age Foster Youth Community, assisting San Diego County partners to reduce human trafficking, and train women to be effective community leaders and advocates for social change within our community.

The Junior League of San Diego, Inc. is part of an international organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women, and improving the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers.