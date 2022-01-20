17th annual San Diego Tet Festival 2022 at MIRA MESA COMMUNITY PARK (Lunar New Year)

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝟭7𝘁𝗵 𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘂𝗮𝗹 𝗦𝗮𝗻 𝗗𝗶𝗲𝗴𝗼 𝗧𝗲𝘁 𝗙𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗮𝗹 𝗶𝘀 𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗹𝗮𝗿𝗴𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗙𝗥𝗘𝗘 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗳𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗮𝗹𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗦𝗮𝗻 𝗗𝗶𝗲𝗴𝗼, 𝗰𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗯𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗟𝘂𝗻𝗮𝗿 𝗡𝗲𝘄 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿! It is held at 𝙈𝙄𝙍𝘼 𝙈𝙀𝙎𝘼 𝘾𝙊𝙈𝙈𝙐𝙉𝙄𝙏𝙔 𝙋𝘼𝙍𝙆 and is a large 3-day celebration that celebrates the beginning of Spring and a fresh start to the New Year.



𝗦𝗮𝗻 𝗗𝗶𝗲𝗴𝗼 𝗧𝗲𝘁 𝗙𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗮𝗹 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮 𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗯𝗲 𝗰𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗯𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗧𝗶𝗴𝗲𝗿 𝗮𝘀 𝘄𝗲𝗹𝗹 𝗮𝘀 𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝟭7𝘁𝗵 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿 𝗔𝗻𝗻𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗮𝗿𝘆! Attracting more than 25,000 people every year from all over the city, the 3-day celebration features free admission, a number of new attractions, activities, games, food and live entertainment, including, but not limited to, A-list Vietnamese singers and performers, lion dancing, firecrackers and some of our most popular programs, the Miss Vietnam of San Diego pageant, Step-Up Dance and Golden Voice.

-> VENDOR, PERFORMERS, VOLUNTEERS, EXTRA INFO BELOW

*********************************************************

𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮 𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘S & 𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘:

Feb 4 (Friday): 5 pm-10 pm

Feb 5 (Saturday): 11 am-10 pm

Feb 6 (Sunday): 11 am-7 pm (carnival runs till 9 p.m)

**********************************************************

𝗙𝗘𝗔𝗧𝗨𝗥𝗘𝗗 𝗔𝗧𝗧𝗥𝗔𝗖𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗦:

- Our Signature Miss Vietnam San Diego Pageant (Saturday Evening)

- Lion Dancing all 3 Days

- Grand Opening Ceremony with Lion Dancing, Firecrackers, Music, Red Envelopes, & more!

- History of Lunar New Year & Vietnamese traditions

- Cultural Village with Beautiful Historical Structures (Great for taking "Instagram" pictures!)

-Live Entertainment including A-list singers/artists as well as local artists in San Diego

- Beer Garden with San Diego's Top Craft Beers

- Full Carnival Rides

- Friday Youth Night

- Golden Voice and Dance Contest for cash prizes

- Game Booth with Prizes

- DELICIOUS Food vendors with variety of foods from cultures all around the world!

- Children's Games and Activities

- Vietnamese Kid's Pageant Spotlight

- " Lucky Red Envelope" - Traditional Money Giving for Luck during Opening Ceremony with city councils, officials, and even the city mayor! That's right, we invite the San Diego Mayor!

*********************************************************

𝗟𝗢𝗖𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡:

Mira Mesa Community Park

8575 New Salem St, San Diego, CA 92126

*********************************************************

𝗩𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗢𝗥𝗦:

For Application, please visit: sdtet.com

*********************************************************

𝗣𝗘𝗥𝗙𝗢𝗥𝗠𝗘𝗥𝗦:

To sign-up, please visit: sdtet.com

*********************************************************

𝗩𝗢𝗟𝗨𝗡𝗧𝗘𝗘𝗥:

To be a volunteer, please visit: sdtet.com

