10th Annual MLK Community Celebration

WHERE: Valencia Elementary School, 5880 Skyline Dr, San Diego, CA 92114

AGES All ages

COST Free



Join us for the 10th Annual San Diego MLK community celebration and parade!



Parade begins at 9 a.m. at Valencia Elementary School, located at 5880 Skyline Drive in San Diego.

Celebration begins at 11 a.m. at MLK Park and Recreation Center, located at 6401 Skyline Drive.

Enjoy a concert featuring live music, dance, merch, and food vendors. Plus a kid zone with face pairing, games, and much more and a Health and Wellness Pavilion! Finally there will be a Sportsfest featuring Ground-Up Basketball Showcase, NFL Experience, skateboard and soccer clinics!



This free event is perfect for the whole family!