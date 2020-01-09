Community Celebrations

10th Annual MLK Community Celebration

Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 9 a.m.

WHERE: Valencia Elementary School, 5880 Skyline Dr, San Diego, CA 92114
Map | Website
AGES All ages
COST Free

Join us for the 10th Annual San Diego MLK community celebration and parade!

Parade begins at 9 a.m. at Valencia Elementary School, located at 5880 Skyline Drive in San Diego.

Celebration begins at 11 a.m. at MLK Park and Recreation Center, located at 6401 Skyline Drive.

Enjoy a concert featuring live music, dance, merch, and food vendors. Plus a kid zone with face pairing, games, and much more and a Health and Wellness Pavilion! Finally there will be a Sportsfest featuring Ground-Up Basketball Showcase, NFL Experience, skateboard and soccer clinics!

This free event is perfect for the whole family!

