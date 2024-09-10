San Diegans adopt more than 250 pets during annual Clear the Shelters event

More than 250 pets in San Diego County found their forever homes on Saturday during NBC 7 and Telemundo 20's annual Clear the Shelters event.

The hot weather didn't stop San Diegans from showing out at the one-day-only event at San Diego Humane Society's campus on Gaines Street. Smiles were glued to people's faces as dog tails wagged uncontrollably and little kitten paws stuck out of cages. Guinea pigs shyly peeked out of their plastic igloos, hoping someone would take them home.

Everyone who took home a furry friend during the event was thanked with waived adoption fees. On their way out, adopters picked up free pet-related items at the NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 booths. Team members from both stations came to support.

Photos: 2024 Clear the Shelters main adoption event at San Diego Humane Society

Palm Tree and Stryker find their forever home

Michael O'Neil first laid his eyes on Palm Tree while visiting the campus earlier in the week in hopes of finding a large dog.

"I just saw him and fell in love with him," O'Neil told NBC 7 after adopting the 1-year-old Doberman Pinscher/Labrador retriever mix at the Clear the Shelters event. "He's just very sweet and seems like a very gentle soul."

San Diego Humane Society Michael O'Neil and his new fur-ever friend Palm Tree at NBC 7 and Telemundo 20's Clear the Shelters event on Sept. 9, 2024.

Palm Tree was the first of 267 animals that found their forever families on Saturday.

Stryker was another one. Her online adoption posting caught the eye of Ashley Tanglao, who showed up to Saturday's event three hours early and was the first in line. Tanglao said she fought the urge to adopt the domestic shorthaired mix until Saturday because of the waived adoption fees.

"I have been eyeing this kitten for weeks now, and I just need to take her home," she told NBC 7 while waiting for the doors to open at 10 a.m.

Just a few hours later, Stryker left the shelter in Tanglao's arms.

"I am definitely more than happy. I'm going to love this kitten," Tanglao said.

Ashley Tanglao and her brother Jed Deano leave the San Diego Humane Society's campus on Gaines Street with Stryker on Sept. 9, 2024.

It's not too late to clear the shelters

Adoption fees at all San Diego Humane Society campuses (San Diego, Escondido, El Cajon and Oceanside) will be 50% off through Tuesday — the final day of our monthlong Clear the Shelters campaign. So far, more than 5,000 animals across participating shelters have been adopted.

But if you aren't ready to take in a new pet now, it's never too late to help clear the shelters.

"This year has been incredibly tough for us," Nina Thompson with the San Diego Humane Society told NBC 7. "In August alone, we were averaging 800 dogs in our care every single day, 2,000 animals total in our care every single day."

The humane society said after Saturday's event that more than 500 animals are still waiting to be adopted.

San Diego Humane Society’s full list of available pets can be found here.