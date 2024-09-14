clear the shelters

5,370 pets adopted during NBC 7 and Telemundo 20's Clear the Shelters campaign

By Danielle Smith

A black cat at San Diego Humane Society's campus on Gaines Street on Sept. 7, 2024.

The numbers are in for NBC 7 and Telemundo 20's monthlong Clear the Shelters campaign that wrapped up this week.

During the pet adoption and donation campaign, which ran from Aug. 10 to Sept. 10, 5,370 animals were adopted from 19 participating shelters in the San Diego area.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

San Diegans especially showed out on Sept. 7 for our annual Clear the Shelters event at the San Diego Humane Society's campus on Gaines Street. More than 250 furry friends found their forever homes during the one-day-only event, which also offered waived adoption fees and free pet-related items for pet adopters. Team members from both stations came to support.

The heat didn't stop San Diegans from showing out to NBC 7 and Telemundo 20's annual Clear the Shelters event. NBC 7 and T20's Ana Cristina Sánchez has the story.
Although this year's campaign ended, it's never too late to help clear the shelters.

"San Diego Humane Society had a very successful Clear the Shelters day," Jasmin Belisario with San Diego Humane Society told NBC 7. "That being said, we still have more than 600 animals available for adoption."

For a full list of available pets at the San Diego Humane Society, click here.

Clear the Shelters is a nationwide initiative that celebrated a decade this year. The campaign's 10th anniversary comes after the campaign surpassed 1 million all-time adoptions in 2023.

Clear the Shelters is NBCUniversal Local’s pet adoption and donation initiative that has helped more than 1 million pets find homes.

