George Chamberlin Says Goodbye on NBC 7

George Chamberlin has been reporting on business news in San Diego for decades. On Friday, NBC 7 celebrated his career as he talked about the stock market's opening bell on NBC 7 News Today for the last time.

George told Marianne Kushi and Greg Bledsoe that he is cutting back on his broadcasting duties to enjoy a little more free time.

“I’m going to continue my radio work,” Chamberlin said.

As he said goodbye to NBC 7 viewers, Chamberlin talked about his fight against lymphoma and chemo treatments. He credits his family with helping get through the process.