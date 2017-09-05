San Diego Siblings Fear Uncertain Future After DACA End

Two siblings, enrolled as San Diego State University college students, hugged and cried Tuesday after hearing the official announcement from the U.S. Attorney General.

Abigail and Ray Tamariz are both applicants under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals or DACA program.

They say they never felt they didn’t belong in this country until they heard then-candidate Donald Trump on the campaign trail.

Ray is a freshman at San Diego State University and is studying to be a physical therapist.

Abigail is a senior is set to graduate next spring with a degree in the child development field from SDSU.

Full of anxiety, they watched live television coverage of the briefing held by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

The siblings cried, hugged and wiped away those tears and then, packed up and headed to class.

“All those people who are facing the same thing we are. You have to keep moving forward, that’s all we can do. Put everything on God and from there, see what happens,” Ray said.

NBC 7's Gaby Rodriguez reports.