Ride-sharing company Uber has fired at least 20 people after the tech giant investigated claims of sexual harassment within its ranks, the company confirmed Tuesday.
The law firm Perkins Coie investigated 215 claims in its probe into the allegations. One hundred of those resulted in no action, and NBC News reports that 57 of the cases are still under review. An Uber spokesperson said that the complaints "covered a wide spectrum ranging from discrimination, sexual harassment, unprofessional behavior and bullying."
"All reported incidents were investigated, and when corroborated, swift action was taken," a company spokesperson told NBC Bay Area.
It was not immediately known who was among the terminated employees.
Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder has been investigating claims of sexual harassment at Uber in a separate probe. The dual investigations began in February after former Uber engineer Susan Fowler published a blog post called "Reflecting On One Very, Very Strange Year At Uber."