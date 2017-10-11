Not Just You: Facebook, Instagram Go Down Wednesday

Bloomberg via Getty Images, File File - Facebook Inc. logo is displayed at the top of the login page for facebook.com on a computer screen.

Facebook and Instagram went down for many users on Wednesday, with problems on the social media giant spiking, according to the website status-tracking page Downdetector.

Facebook acknowledged that people weren't able to use the site, or Instagram, which it owns.

"We're aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing Facebook and Instagram. We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible," a Facebook representative said.



There were thousands of reports of problems starting Tuesday morning about 10 a.m. ET, though the spike receded about three hours later. The reports came from across the nation, Europe and South America, according to Downdetector's map.

Artifacts From ‘The Walking Dead’ Head to Smithsonian

Artifacts from the hit show “The Walking Dead” were donated to the Smithsonian National Museum of American History in Washington, D.C. (Published 3 hours ago)

It wasn't immediately clear caused the issue.

Facebook's troubleshooting dashboard noted an increased level of in errors. A company that links to Facebook's back-end in order to let companies post to social media, SocialFLow, said there was a problem in a tweet before noon.

