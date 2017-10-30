Xolos Part Ways with Head Coach Eduardo Coudet

PORTO ALEGRE, BRAZIL - APRIL 27: Eduardo Coudet coach of Rosario Central during the match Gremio v Rosario Central as part of Copa Bridgestone Libertadores 2016, at Arena do Gremio on April 27, 2016 in Porto Alegre, Brazil. (Photo by Lucas Uebel/Getty Images)

The Club Tijuana Xolos announced Eduardo Coudet and his coaching staff have mutually ended their working relationship as of this Monday. The news comes after the team’s 3-1 loss on Saturday October 28 against Club Guadalajara Chivas in the 15th week of the Liga MX 2017 season and sit 11th on the table.

In a statement released by the team, Club Tijuana reacted to the news saying, “We thank Coudet and his staff for their professionalism and for the time spent working with the team. It wishes them all the best in their upcoming projects and their professional careers.”