Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

NBC 7's Becki Schildhouse previews what is going on in San Diego sports this week. (Published Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017)

More videos (1 of 9)

Link to this video

UP NEXT

Here’s a look at what is going on in San Diego sports for the week of October 30th to November fifth.

GULLS: It is rivalry week as the Gulls host the Ontario Reign Friday 7 p.m. at the Valley View Casino Center. It is $2 Bud Light Friday Night and Blue Mustache Giveaway. Saturday the same two teams face off in Ontario.

UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO TOREROS:

-MEN’S GOLF: Monday at Tuesday at the Warrior Princeville Makai Tournament in Hawaii.

-WOMEN’S TENNIS: Thursday-Sunday at the Jack Kramer Tournament in Palos Verdes, California and Friday-Sunday at the ASU Invitational in Tempe, Arizona.

-WOMEN’S SOCCER: Thursday at Santa Clara and Sunday at San Francisco.

-WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Thursday vs. Saint Mary’s 7 p.m. and Saturday vs. Pacific 12 p.m. both at Jenny Craig Pavilion.

-SOFTBALL: Friday at San Diego State 6 p.m. and Saturday vs. Long Beach State 11 a.m. at the USD Complex.

-MEN’S SOCCER: Friday vs. San Francisco State 7 p.m.

-FOOTBALL: Saturday vs. Drake University 2 p.m.

UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA SAN DIEGO TRITONS:

-MEN’S SOCCER: Tuesday, Friday and Sunday at the CCAA Tournament.

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Thursday at San Diego State (Exhibition) 7 p.m.

-FENCING: Saturday and Sunday at BladeRunner 8 a.m. at UCSD.

-CROSS COUNTRY: Saturday at the NCAA West Regionals in Monmouth, Oregon.

-SWIMMING & DIVING: Saturday at UC Santa Barbara.

-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Saturday at Stanford (Exhibition).

-MEN’S WATER POLO: Saturday vs. UC Davis 4 p.m. at UCSD.

-WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Saturday at Cal State San Marcos 7 p.m.

-WOMEN’S SOCCER: Friday and Sunday at the CCAA Tournament.

POINT LOMA NAZARENE UNIVERSITY SEA LIONS:

-WOMEN’S GOLF: Monday and Tuesday at the Cal State San Marco Classic 8 a.m.

-WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Wednesday vs. Holy Names 7 p.m. and Saturday vs. Dixie State 5 p.m.

-MEN’S SOCCER: Thursday at Holy Names 3:30 p.m. and Saturday at the Academy of Art 2:30 p.m.

-WOMEN’S SOCCER: Thursday at Holy Names 1 p.m. and Saturday at the Academy of Art 12 p.m.

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Friday at St. Leo and Saturday at Jefferson.

-CROSS COUNTRY: Saturday at the NCAA West Regional in Monmouth, Oregon.

SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY AZTECS:

-MEN’S GOLF: Monday and Tuesday at the Warrior Princeville Makai Tournament in Hawaii.

-WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Tuesday vs. Fresno State 6 p.m. at Aztec Court at Peterson Gym and Sunday at Air Force.

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Thursday vs. UC San Diego 7 p.m. at Viejas Arena.

-MEN’S SOCCER: Thursday at California and Sunday at Stanford.

-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Friday vs. Cal State Los Angeles 6:30 p.m. at Viejas Arena.

-FOOTBALL: Saturday at San Jose State.