Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

Here is a look at what is going on in San Diego sports for the week of October 16th-22nd.

GULLS: The Gulls are back on the road this week. Friday and Saturday they’re in Stockton to face the Heat.

UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA SAN DIEGO TRITONS:

-MENS GOLF: Monday and Tuesday at the Otter Invitational in Seaside.

-MENS WATER POLO: Wednesday at Long Beach State 6 p.m. and Friday vs. Air Force 6 p.m. at UCSD.

-MENS SOCCER: Friday at Cal State San Marcos 3 p.m.

-WOMENS VOLLEYBALL: Friday at Sonoma State 7 p.m. and Saturday at San Francisco State University 7 p.m.

-SWIMMING & DIVING: Saturday at the Lancer Dive Invite in Riverside.

-MENS ROWING: Saturday and Sunday at the Head of Charles in Boston.

-CROSS COUNTRY: Saturday at the CCAA Championships in Turlock.

-WOMENS SOCCER: Saturday at Cal State San Marcos 2 p.m.

UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO TOREROS:

-WOMENS TENNIS: Thursday-Sunday at the ITA Regional Championships at the Barnes Tennis Center.

-MENS TENNIS: Thursday-Sunday at the ITA Regional Championships in Malibu.

-WOMENS VOLLEYBALL: Thursday at Loyola Marymount 7 p.m. and Saturday at Pepperdine 12 p.m.

-WOMENS SOCCER: Thursday vs. Loyola Marymount 7 p.m. and Saturday vs. Pepperdine 7 p.m.

-FOOTBALL: Saturday at Jacksonville 9 a.m.

-MENS CREW: Saturday at the Head of the Charles in Boston.

-SOFTBALL: Sunday at Cal State Fullerton 12 p.m.

SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY AZTECS:

-WOMENS VOLLEYBALL: Thursday vs. Boise State 6 p.m. and Saturday vs. Utah State 1 p.m. both at Aztecs Court at Peterson Gym.

-MENS TENNIS: Thursday-Sunday at the ITA Regional Championships in Malibu.

-WOMENS TENNIS: Thursday-Sunday at the ITA Regional Championships at the Barnes Tennis Center.

-WOMENS SOCCER: Friday vs. Wyoming 7 p.m. and Sunday vs. Colorado State 12 p.m. both at the SDSU Sports Deck.

-FOOTBALL: Saturday vs. Fresno State 7:30 p.m. at SDCCU Stadium.

-MENS SOCCER: Saturday vs. Santa Clara 7 p.m. at the SDSU Sports Deck.

-WOMENS SWIMMING: Saturday at UC Davis 12 p.m.

POINT LOMA NAZARENE UNIVERSITY SEA LIONS:

-WOMENS GOLF: Monday and Tuesday at the Sonoma State Fall Invite.

-WOMENS SOCCER: Monday vs. Hawaii Pacific 1 p.m. and Saturday at Dixie State 3:30 p.m.

-MENS SOCCER: Monday vs. Hawaii Pacific 3:30 p.m. and Saturday at Dixie State 6 p.m.

-WOMENS VOLLEYBALL: Wednesday at Concordia 7 p.m.

-CROSS COUNTRY: Saturday at the PacWest Championships in San Francisco.