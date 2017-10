Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

NBC 7's Becki Schildhouse previews what is going on in San Diego sports this week. (Published Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017)

More videos (1 of 9)

Link to this video

UP NEXT

Here’s a look at what is going on in San Diego sports for the week of October 9th-15th.

GULLS: The Gulls season is underway you have two opportunities to see them at the Valley View Casino Center this week. The Texas Stars are in town Friday and Saturday. Friday is $2 Bud Light Night and a rally towel giveaway. Puck drops at 7 p.m. both nights.

UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO TOREROS:

-MENS GOLF: Monday and Tuesday at the Alister MacKenzie Invitational in Fairfax, California.

-WOMENS VOLLEYBALL: Thursday vs. Gonzaga 7 p.m. and Saturday vs. Portland 12 p.m. both at the Jenny Craig Pavilion.

-WOMENS SWIMMING: Friday vs. UCLA 12 p.m. and Saturday is their Alumni Meet at 10 a.m.

-MENS SOCCER: Friday vs. Portland 7 p.m. and Sunday vs. Gonzaga 1 p.m. both at USD.

-MENS CREW: Saturday at the Row for the Cure 7 a.m. in San Diego.

-MENS CROSS COUNTRY: Saturday at the Bronco Invitational 9 a.m. in Sunnyvale, California.

-WOMENS CROSS COUNTRY: Saturday at the Bronco Invitational 9:45 a.m. in Sunnyvale, California.

-WOMENS SOCCER: Saturday at Santa Clara 1 p.m.

-FOOTBALL: Saturday vs. Morehead State 2 p.m.

SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY AZTECS:

-WOMENS GOLF: Monday and Tuesday at the Betsy Rawls Longhorn Invitational in Austin, Texas.

-MENS GOLF: Monday and Tuesday at the Alister Mackenzie Invitational in Fairfax, California.

-WOMENS VOLLEYBALL: Thursday at New Mexico and Saturday at UNLV.

-WOMENS SOCCER: Friday at Colorado College and Sunday at Air Force.

-FOOTBALL: Saturday vs. Boise State 7:30 p.m. at SDCCU Stadium.

-WOMENS ROWING: Saturday at the Row for the Cure 7:30 a.m. in San Diego.

-WOMENS CROSS COUNTRY: Saturday at the Highlander Invitational 5K in Riverside 8:30 a.m.

-WOMENS VOLLEYBALL: Saturday at UNLV 3 p.m.

-MENS SOCCER: Sunday at UCLA 5 p.m.

UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA SAN DIEGO TRITONS:

-MENS GOLF: Monday and Tuesday at the Wildcat Classic in Corning 8:30 a.m.

-WOMENS VOLLEYBALL: Tuesday vs. Cal State Dominguez Hills 7 p.m., Friday vs. Cal Poly Pomona 7 p.m. and Saturday vs. Cal State San Bernardino 7 p.m. all at UCSD.

-MENS WATER POLO: Thursday at California Baptist 6 p.m.

-FENCING: Friday-Sunday at the North American Cup in Anaheim 8 a.m.

-WOMENS SOCCER: Friday at Humboldt State 12:30 p.m. and Sunday at Sonoma State 11:30 a.m.

-MENS SOCCER: Friday at Humboldt State 3 p.m. and Sunday at Sonoma State 2 p.m.

-WOMENS AND MENS ROWING: Saturday at Row for the Cure 7:30 a.m. in San Diego.

-SWIMMING AND DIVING: Saturday Blue vs. Gold Exhibition 11 a.m. at UCSD.

POINT LOMA NAZARENE UNIVERSITY SEA LIONS:

-WOMENS SOCCER: Monday vs. Chaminade 1 p.m. and Saturday vs. Hawaii Hilo 11:30 a.m.

-MENS SOCCER: Monday vs. Chaminade 3:30 p.m. and Saturday vs. Hawaii Hilo 2 p.m.

-WOMENS VOLLEYBALL: Thursday vs. Biola 7 p.m. and Saturday at Fresno Pacific 3 p.m.

-CROSS COUNTRY: Saturday at the Vanguard Invitational in Irvine 9 a.m.