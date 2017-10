Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

More videos (1 of 9)

Here’s a look at what is going on in San Diego sports for the week of October second to the eighth.

GULLS: The Gulls have a few preseason games this week, but not in San Diego. Monday they play the Ontario Reign 7 p.m. at the Honda Center. Saturday they’re in Tucson to play the Roadrunners.

UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO TOREROS:

-MEN’S GOLF: Monday and Tuesday at the Nick Watney Invitational in Fresno.

-WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Thursday at Pacific 7 p.m. and Saturday at Saint Mary’s 1 p.m.

-WOMEN’S SOCCER: Thursday vs. Saint Mary’s 7 p.m. and Saturday vs. Pacific 7 p.m. both at USD.

-MEN’S TENNIS: Friday-Sunday at the San Diego State Tournament.

-MEN’S SOCCER: Sunday vs. Loyola Marymount 5 p.m. at USD.

UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA SAN DIEGO TRITONS:

-WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Tuesday vs. Cal State L.A. 7 p.m. and Friday at Humboldt State 7 p.m.

-WOMEN’S SOCCER: Wednesday vs. Cal State San Marcos 4:30 p.m. and Friday vs. SF State 7 p.m. both at UCSD.

-MEN’S SOCCER: Wednesday vs. Cal State San Marcos 7 p.m. and Friday vs. SF State 4:30 p.m.

-MEN’S TENNIS: Friday-Sunday at the Aztec Fall Invitational.

-MEN’S WATER POLO: Friday at Loyola Marymount 3 p.m.

-CROSS COUNTRY: Saturday Triton Classic 8 a.m.

POINT LOMA NAZARENE UNIVERSITY SEA LIONS:

-WOMEN’S GOLF: Monday and Tuesday at the Dixie State Fall Invite 8 a.m.

-WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Thursday vs. Concordia 7 p.m. and Saturday vs. Academy of Art 3 p.m.

-MEN’S SOCCER: Saturday at California Baptist 3:30 p.m.

-CROSS COUNTRY: Saturday at the Triton Classic 8 a.m.

-WOMEN’S SOCCER: Saturday at California Baptist University 1 p.m.

SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY AZTECS:

-MEN’S TENNIS: Monday-Saturday at the ITA All-American Championships in Tulsa and Saturday at the Aztecs Fall Invitational.

-WOMEN’S GOLF: Monday and Tuesday at the Windy City Classic in Highland Park, Illinois.

-WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Tuesday at Fresno State 7 p.m. and Saturday vs. Air Force 6 p.m.

-MEN’S SOCCER: Thursday at Washington 7 p.m. and Sunday at Oregon State 11 a.m.

-WOMEN’S SWIMMING: Thursday at Pepperdine 12 p.m. and Friday and Saturday at the Fresno Invitational.

-WOMEN’S SOCCER: Friday vs. San Jose State 7 p.m. and Sunday vs. Fresno State 12 p.m. both at the SDSU Sports Deck.

-FOOTBALL: Saturday at UNLV.