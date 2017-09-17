Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

NBC7's Becki Schildhouse previews what is going on this week in San Diego sports. (Published Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017)

Here’s a look at what is going on in San Diego sports for the week of September 18th-24th.

PADRES: The Padres are home and it’s bittersweet because it’s their final home stand of the season. But they’re looking to play spoiler for a few teams in the Playoff Wildcard hunt. Monday to Wednesday the Arizona Diamondbacks are in town. After that the Rockies head downtown Thursday to Sunday. Thursday is College Night, Friday has Fiesta in the Park, Saturday is team photo and 20-18 schedule giveaways with postgame fireworks while Sunday is the final home game of the season and Military Appreciation Day.

UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO TOREROS:

-MEN’S TENNIS: Thursday-Saturday at the Oracle ITA Masters in Malibu and Friday-Sunday at the Battle of the Bay in San Francisco.

-MEN’S SOCCER: Thursday vs. CSUN 7 p.m. at USD and Sunday at San Jose State 3 p.m.

-WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Thursday at San Francisco 7 p.m. and Saturday at Santa Clara 1 p.m.

-MEN’S GOLF: Friday-Saturday at the Tucker Invitational in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

-WOMEN’S SWIMMING: Friday and Saturday vs. USC.

-WOMEN’S SOCCER: Friday at Cal State Fullerton 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at CSUN 2 p.m.

-FOOBALL: Saturday vs. Butler 2 p.m. at USD.

UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA SAN DIEGO TRITONS:

-MEN’S WATER POLO: MPSF Invitation in Los Angeles, Thursday vs. USC 5 p.m., Friday vs. Pacific 4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday TBD.

-MEN’S SOCCER: Friday at Cal State Dominguez Hills 4:30 p.m. and Sunday at Cal State L.A. 2 p.m.

-WOMEN’S SOCCER: Friday at Cal State Dominguez Hills 7 p.m. and Sunday at Cal State L.A. 11:30 a.m.

-WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Friday vs. Cal State Stanislaus 7 p.m. and Saturday vs. Chico State 7 p.m. both at UCSD.

-CROSS COUNTRY: Saturday at the Coyote Challenge in San Bernardino 8 a.m. and the Roy Griak Invitational in Minneapolis.

SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY AZTECS:

-WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Thursday at Utah State and Saturday at Boise State.

-MEN’S SOCCER: Friday at UTRGV and Sunday vs. Incarnate Word in Edinburg, Texas.

-WOMEN’S SOCCER: Friday vs. Nevada 7 p.m. and Sunday vs. UNLV 12 p.m. both at the SDSU Sports Deck.

-MEN’S GOLF: Friday and Saturday at the William H. Tucker Intercollegiate in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

-FOOTBALL: Saturday at Air Force.

-WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY: Saturday at the UNLV Invitational 5K in Las Vegas.

POINT LOMA NAZARENE UNIVERSITY SEA LIONS:

-WOMEN’S GOLF: Tuesday and Wednesday at the WNMU Fall Intercollegiate in Goodyear, Arizona.

-WOMEN’S SOCCER: Thursday vs. Dominican 2 p.m. and Saturday vs. Notre Dame de Namur 11:30 a.m.

-MEN’S SOCCER: Thursday vs. Dominican 4:30 p.m. and Saturday vs. Notre Dame de Namur 2 p.m.

-WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Friday at Chaminade and Saturday at Hawaii Hilo.

-CROSS COUNTRY: Saturday at the Charles Bowles Invitational in Salem, Oregon.



